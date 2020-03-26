Quick links

Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

Report: Nottingham Forest want a player Championship rivals once paid £10m for

Danny Owen
Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on February 01, 2020 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nottingham Forest could reportedly bring Brown Ideye back to England but could he thrive there after flopping at West Bromwich Albion?

Brown Ideye of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Brown Ideye this summer, with the former £10 million West Brom striker potentially heading back to England according to the Express and Star.

Back in the summer of 2014, the Baggies smashed their transfer record to bring a Nigerian international to The Hawthorns (BBC).

 

But, just four goals and 24 Premier League appearances later, Ideye was on his way out the back door.

West Brom sold the now-31-year-old to Olympiakos although, five years on, the journeyman forward could be handed a second chance on English shores.

Nottingham Forest are expected to sign a new striker during the summer window regardless of which division they find themselves in.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have been overly reliant on top scorer Lewis Grabban all season, while January recruit Nuno da Costa has hardly made an impression due to an ill-timed injury blow.

(L-R) Pablo Rosario of PSV, Brown Ideye of Aris FC during the Pre-season Friendly match between PSV Eindhoven and Aris FC at Sportpark de Warande on July 12, 2019 in Oosterhout, The...

Ideye, who has plied his trade in Spain, Switzerland, China, Greece and France as well as England, has found the net nine times in 26 games for Aris Salonika this season.

While Forest supporters may have their reservations on the back of a less-than-impressive spell at West Brom, Ideye could still bring valuable experience, strength and big-game nous to the City Ground dressing room.

Brown Ideye of West Bromwich Albion (9) celebrates as he scores their third goal with a header during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United at The...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch