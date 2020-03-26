Report: Nottingham Forest want a player Championship rivals once paid £10m for

Nottingham Forest could reportedly bring Brown Ideye back to England but could he thrive there after flopping at West Bromwich Albion?

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Brown Ideye this summer, with the former £10 million West Brom striker potentially heading back to England according to the Express and Star.

Back in the summer of 2014, the Baggies smashed their transfer record to bring a Nigerian international to The Hawthorns (BBC).

But, just four goals and 24 Premier League appearances later, Ideye was on his way out the back door.

West Brom sold the now-31-year-old to Olympiakos although, five years on, the journeyman forward could be handed a second chance on English shores.

Nottingham Forest are expected to sign a new striker during the summer window regardless of which division they find themselves in.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have been overly reliant on top scorer Lewis Grabban all season, while January recruit Nuno da Costa has hardly made an impression due to an ill-timed injury blow.

Ideye, who has plied his trade in Spain, Switzerland, China, Greece and France as well as England, has found the net nine times in 26 games for Aris Salonika this season.

While Forest supporters may have their reservations on the back of a less-than-impressive spell at West Brom, Ideye could still bring valuable experience, strength and big-game nous to the City Ground dressing room.