Report: European club want £25m-rated Liverpool man, despite his 'terribly weak performances'

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool before the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Will Premier League leaders Liverpool make another massive profit by selling Marko Grujic to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt?

Marko Grujic of Hertha BSC during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and Borussia Dortmund at Olympiastadion on November 30, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

Marko Grujic is expected to bring an end to his Liverpool career this summer with a move to Eintracht Frankfurt on the cards, according to FNP – despite the Serb’s rather underwhelming displays for Hertha Berlin.

It is fair to say Grujic’s second loan spell in the German capital isn’t quite going to plan.

The former Red Star Belgrade starlet was nothing short of a revelation for Hertha during the 2018/19 season but he certainly hasn’t hit the same heights since returning to Berlin.

 

Grujic has been left on the bench for three of HSC’s last four Bundesliga matches.

As a result, any hopes he might have had of forcing his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans at Anfield appear to have fallen by the wayside.

Frankfurt are keen on a permanent deal and FNP suggests that the Eagles would have no problems about meeting his price tag with Liverpool demanding an eye-watering £25 million (the Express).

Serbia's midfielder Marko Grujic (R) plays tag with his teammates during a training session at their base camp in Svetlogorsk, some 50 km north of Kaliningrad, on June 14, 2018, ahead of...

Perhaps Grujic could be used in a swap deal which would see Evan Ndicka, the talented young centre-back linked with a move to Anfield by Sky Sports, potentially heading in the other direction.

If Grujic is to avoid putting off prospective suitors like Frankfurt, however, he cannot afford to continue producing what FNP describe as ‘terribly weak performances’ when the Bundesliga campaign resumes.

Marko Grujic of Hertha BSC Berlin celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and Hertha BSC at WWK-Arena on May 11, 2019 in Augsburg,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

