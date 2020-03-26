Quick links

Liverpool will reportedly sell Klopp signing for £4.5m

Jurgen Klopp looks set to discard Loris Karius this summer but will the forgotten man of Anfield end up with David Moyes at West Ham United?

Loris Karius of Besiktas reactsduring Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

Liverpool are willing to sell Loris Karius for just £4.5 million this summer, according to Voetbal 24, amid claims that West Ham United could offer the German goalkeeper a second chance.

Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders are expected to trim the fat from their star-studded squad in the off-season with the likes of Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic and, of course, Karius seemingly heading for the Anfield exit.

 

The former Mainz number one has just 12 months remaining on his Liverpool contract and, after two seasons out on loan at Besiktas, Fanatik reported this week that West Ham have shown an interest.

The prospect of Karius arriving at the London Stadium has raised plenty of eyebrows amongst the Hammers fanbase with his Champions League final horror show in 2018 still fresh in the memory.

Yet it is not so long ago that Karius was one of the standout goalkeepers in the Bundesliga. It was his supreme self-confidence and eye-catching reflexes which convinced Klopp to make his fellow German one of his first signings since taking over at Anfield after all.

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (2L) holds off Manchester United's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (L) in front of Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius (R) during the...

With Voetbal 24 reporting that Liverpool are willing to accept a cut-price fee of £4.5 million to avoid losing Karius on a free next summer, he might just be worth the risk for West Ham after all.

With Jose Sa also linked to the Hammers via Estadio Deportivo, questions will now be asked about the future of 34-year-old Lukasz Fabianski under David Moyes.

Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius (L) is scored upon by Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic (R) from a free kick during the 2018 International Champions Cup at Bank of America Stadium...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

