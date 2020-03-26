'I was gutted': Former Sunderland favourite admits 2016 Wearside exit left him 'depressed'

Would Sunderland still be a Premier League club if Younes Kaboul had decided to stay at the Stadium of Light rather than leave for Watford?

Younes Kaboul admits he was left ‘gutted’ and ‘depressed’ by his departure from Sunderland in 2016,while speaking to What the Falk podcast about a move from Wearside to Watford four years ago.

August 19 2016 felt like a big day for the Hornets. Not only did they land a Juventus favourite in the shape of Argentina international Roberto Pereyra, Watford also welcomed a proven Premier League centre-back to Vicarage Road.

But, while Pereyra quickly became a cult hero in Hertfordshire, Kaboul never really got going. The former France international made just 25 Premier League appearances before departing through the back door.

If he could turn back the clock, a former Tottenham and Portsmouth stalwart might be tempted to re-write history and stay at Sunderland for at least another season.

“I was gutted. I was kind of like depressed to leave the football club. I knew I wasn’t just leaving the football club, I was leaving the city and the people. So it was really difficult for me,” says Kaboul, who attributes his decision to ‘family reasons’.

“It’s the people; it’s the human beings in the city. I’d never experienced this anywhere else before. The people from the north east are just special. They are people with big values.

“Niall Quinn was right when he said Sunderland gets under your skin. That’s exactly what happened.”

Considering that Sunderland finished bottom of the Premier League in their first season without the friendly giant that is Kaboul, you’d imagine the Black Cats would also have their regrets about the defender’s decision to move down south.

The Black Cats have been in free-fall ever since, plateauing in League One.