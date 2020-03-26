Quick links

'Honour': Reported Tottenham and Everton target compared to Portugal great Deco

Danny Owen
Norwich City will surely have to sell Todd Cantwell if they are relegated with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton linked.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City looks on during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 4, 2020 in London, England.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Todd Cantwell is flattered to earn comparisons with Portuguese play-maker Deco, while speaking to the Premier League’s YouTube.

If there is one player who could benefit from the 12-month delay to the European Championships, it is Cantwell.

As it stands, this languid play-maker with an eye for goal is probably behind Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Jack Grealish and James Maddison in Gareth Southgate’s England pecking order.

 

But, if Cantwell seals a big-money move away from Norwich City over the summer and builds on an excellent debut campaign in the top-flight, then it would take a brave man to bet against him earning a seat on the plane in the summer of 2021.

Tottenham have been linked, via the Mail, while the Sun (January 5, page 63) claimed that Everton and West Ham are also interested in a 22-year-old who’s vision and guile has drawn comparisons with a man who lifted the Champions League for both Porto and Barcelona.

"What an honour, what a fantastic footballer (Deco) was and if I can emulate his career in any way it will be a successful one," Cantwell says.

Barcelona, SPAIN: Barcelona's Deco of Portugal celebrates after scoring a goal against Espanyol during their Spanish Supercup Final football match at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona,...

"I think it was something that was spoke about as a little bit of a joke but then it caught on and now it has stuck and is one I won't argue with."

Cantwell has scored six times in his first ever Premier League campaign, finding the net against Chelsea, Arsenal, Wolves and in that famous victory over Manchester City in the autumn.

The England U21 international has done his chances of a big-money move to Tottenham no harm at all either after running Jose Mourinho’s midfield ragged in a recent top-flight clash in North London.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City scores his teams third penalty in the penalty shootout during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

