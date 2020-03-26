'For sure': £20m star is convinced Newcastle player will become a manager

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United will have the services of Premier League veteran Federico Fernandez for at least one more season.

Miguel Almiron is certain that Newcastle United team-mate Federico Fernandez has a big future in the game after his playing career comes to an end, telling the club’s website that the Argentine will be a manager one day.

At the age of 31, a former Swansea City and Napoli defender surely only has a few years left in the game, even if he did recently sign a contract extension until 2021.

Newcastle paid £6 million to bring Fernandez to Tyneside in the summer of 2019 and the giant South American has been one of the most impressive performers in Steve Bruce’s side this season.

In fact, only Bournemouth’s Steve Cook has completed more clearances per game than the Magpies favourite (5.9).

And Almiron is confident that Fernandez will put his understanding of the game and leadership skills to good use whenever he decides to hang up his boots.

“Fede for sure. He'll be a manager,” said the £20 million Paraguayan forward.

“I don't know (whether he will coach in the Premier League) but he will manage.”

Newcastle fans will be hoping that Fernandez still has a few seasons left on the pitch rather than in the dugout, however, with one of Rafa Benitez’s most inspired signings making 20 Premier League starts across 2019/20.