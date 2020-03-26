Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'For sure': £20m star is convinced Newcastle player will become a manager

Danny Owen
A Newcastle fans shows his frustration during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 4, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United will have the services of Premier League veteran Federico Fernandez for at least one more season.

Federico Fernández of Newcastle United FC (18) arrives for the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on February 01, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Miguel Almiron is certain that Newcastle United team-mate Federico Fernandez has a big future in the game after his playing career comes to an end, telling the club’s website that the Argentine will be a manager one day.

At the age of 31, a former Swansea City and Napoli defender surely only has a few years left in the game, even if he did recently sign a contract extension until 2021.

Newcastle paid £6 million to bring Fernandez to Tyneside in the summer of 2019 and the giant South American has been one of the most impressive performers in Steve Bruce’s side this season.

 

In fact, only Bournemouth’s Steve Cook has completed more clearances per game than the Magpies favourite (5.9).

And Almiron is confident that Fernandez will put his understanding of the game and leadership skills to good use whenever he decides to hang up his boots.

“Fede for sure. He'll be a manager,” said the £20 million Paraguayan forward.

Miguel Almirón gives the thumbs up during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on March 05, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

“I don't know (whether he will coach in the Premier League) but he will manage.”

Newcastle fans will be hoping that Fernandez still has a few seasons left on the pitch rather than in the dugout, however, with one of Rafa Benitez’s most inspired signings making 20 Premier League starts across 2019/20.

Federico Fernández of Newcastle United FC (18) heads the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on February 01, 2020 in Newcastle...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch