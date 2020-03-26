Quick links

Our view: Reported Toffees target could be Everton's new Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley of Everton celebrates as Ben Mee of Burnley (not pictured) scored a own goal for Everton's second during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park...
Premier League Everton have reportedly joined Serie A champions Juventus in the chase for Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Davide Frattesi of Empoli FC in action during the Serie B match between Empoli FC and Pordenone at Stadio Carlo Castellani on February 29, 2020 in Empoli, Italy.

There is something very refreshing about the way Davide Frattesi goes about his business.

The Sassuolo player is just 20 and it shows. There is a swagger, a supreme-self confidence about the way this Italian U21 international swaggers across the pitch; an infectious lust for life blended with an intelligence and a maturity which belies his tender years.

Frattesi is just getting started in the beautiful game and, quite clearly, he is loving every second.

 

With Everton fans in their droves embarking on a YouTube scouting mission amid claims from ForzaRoma that Carlo Ancelotti has ordered the Toffees scouts to make notes on his progress, it is impossible not to draw comparisons between Frattesi and a fresh-faced Ross Barkley in his 2014 pomp.

Back in the heady days of the Roberto Martinez era, when a youthful and thrilling Everton side were smashing away at the glass ceiling and dreaming of Champions League football, Barkley was rapidly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in European football with every long-range rocket and explosive, jinking run.

Davide Frattesi of Empoli FC in action during the Serie B match between Empoli FC and Pisa at Stadio Carlo Castellani on February 16, 2020 in Empoli, Italy.

While Frattesi has been labelled the heir to Daniele de Rossi over in Italy, the way he slaloms past challenges before trying his arm from range feels distinctly reminiscent of a Liverpool-born playmaker who Martinez once tipped to break the world transfer record.

With five goals and two assists to his name on loan at Serie B outfit Empoli, Frattesi clearly has plenty to offer in the final third.

Add that to his impressive turn of pace, nimble footwork, commendable work-rate and an eye for the spectacular, and you can see why Ancelotti is so keen to beat Juventus to his sought-after signature.

The new De Rossi? How about the Italian Barkley?

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

