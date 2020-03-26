'£50m; hands off': Fans warn Southampton and QPR off reported summer target

Premier League duo Saints and Bournemouth will reportedly battle Queens Park Rangers and Millwall for Bristol Rovers' Alfie Kilgour.

Bristol Rovers fans everywhere will know, in their heart of hearts, that Alfie Kilgour’s days at the Memorial Stadium may be numbered.

If or when the campaign resumes following a global health pandemic that has put the pause on our beautiful game, Rovers will have very little to play for, stuck in mid-table with a 14-point gap separating themselves from the League One play-off places.

So who could blame Kilgour for having his head turned by the prospect of a summer move to the Championship? Or maybe even the Premier League?

Bristol Live reports that Queens Park Rangers, Millwall, Southampton and Bournemouth are all chasing the signature of a 21-year-old centre-back who, with that 30-yard screamer against Blackpool, put himself in contention for the Football League’s Goal of the Season award.

And while a departure looks unavoidable as long as Bristol Rovers are plying their trade all the way down in the third tier of English football, that does not mean the Gashead faithful have given up hope of seeing Kilgour striding up the pitch in the South West when 2020/21 kicks off.

Hands off — Max Carter (@MaxCart32699926) March 25, 2020

@CamMunro11 we gotta get atleast 2 mill! — Josh Burns (@joshburnssss) March 25, 2020

You know nothing. — Max Carter (@MaxCart32699926) March 26, 2020

£50m and they can have him! Simples! — Andrew Haskins (@AndrewHaskins85) March 23, 2020

Personally think Kilgour has come from nowhere to being one of the best players at the club has shown great ability to play at this level aswell — Harley Ashdown (@Harley1883BRFC) March 24, 2020

Purely based on the season as a whole - Alfie Kilgour. — #BringBackSweetPotatoPie (@DukeNewcombe83) March 24, 2020