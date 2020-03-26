Quick links

'£50m; hands off': Fans warn Southampton and QPR off reported summer target

Danny Owen
Premier League duo Saints and Bournemouth will reportedly battle Queens Park Rangers and Millwall for Bristol Rovers' Alfie Kilgour.

Bristol Rovers fans everywhere will know, in their heart of hearts, that Alfie Kilgour’s days at the Memorial Stadium may be numbered.

If or when the campaign resumes following a global health pandemic that has put the pause on our beautiful game, Rovers will have very little to play for, stuck in mid-table with a 14-point gap separating themselves from the League One play-off places.

So who could blame Kilgour for having his head turned by the prospect of a summer move to the Championship? Or maybe even the Premier League?

Bristol Live reports that Queens Park Rangers, Millwall, Southampton and Bournemouth are all chasing the signature of a 21-year-old centre-back who, with that 30-yard screamer against Blackpool, put himself in contention for the Football League’s Goal of the Season award.

And while a departure looks unavoidable as long as Bristol Rovers are plying their trade all the way down in the third tier of English football, that does not mean the Gashead faithful have given up hope of seeing Kilgour striding up the pitch in the South West when 2020/21 kicks off.

