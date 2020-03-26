Darragh MacAnthony reacts to Leeds United players’ decision today

Leeds United players have decided to defer their wages.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Leeds United players’ decision to defer wages.

As reported by BBC Sport, Leeds's players, coaching staff and senior management have volunteered to defer wages so that the non-paying staff can be paid.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Peterborough chairman MacAnthony has given his take on Twitter on Leeds’ players and coaching staff’s generosity.

For now, let's all follow the isolation rules, look after our elders/most vulnerable & once this virus is beaten to a pulp, our beautiful game will return & nonsense stories like this will be long forgotten. to you all. — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) March 26, 2020

Promotion challenge

Leeds are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa's are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.

The West Yorkshire outfit are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Meanwhile, Peterborough currently find themselves sixth in the League One table with 59 points from 35 matches, just three points behind second-placed Rotherham United.