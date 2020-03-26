Quick links

Darragh MacAnthony reacts to Leeds United players’ decision today

Leeds United players have decided to defer their wages.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Leeds United players’ decision to defer wages.

As reported by BBC Sport, Leeds's players, coaching staff and senior management have volunteered to defer wages so that the non-paying staff can be paid.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

 

Peterborough chairman MacAnthony has given his take on Twitter on Leeds’ players and coaching staff’s generosity.

Promotion challenge

Leeds are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa's are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.

The West Yorkshire outfit are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Meanwhile, Peterborough currently find themselves sixth in the League One table with 59 points from 35 matches, just three points behind second-placed Rotherham United.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

