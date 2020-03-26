Dare Me: Who is Marlo Kelly? Get to know Beth from Netflix show

Dare Me was introduced to UK viewers on Netflix this month.

The season finale hit US screens on 8 March, but it took another 12 days for those on this side of the Atlantic to get their first look.

Based on the Megan Abbott book of the same name, Dare Me is about a cheerleader, Beth Cassidy (Marlo Kelly), who plots revenge against the clique that expelled her.

In the very first episode, Beth pulls a gun out at a party and that is just the tip of the iceberg for a show Kelly described to Elite Daily as "Fight Club meets Heathers".

According to IMDB, Dare Me is only the fifth professional acting role of Kelly's career.

And this is what we know so far...

Marlo Kelly: Home and Away and Patricia Moore

Kelly is an Australian actress born in 1996, making her 23 or 24 years of age.

She got her breakthrough on Home and Away, in which she appeared 43 times as Syke Peters, and later starred as the title character in the TV series, Patricia Moore.

Her private life remains something of a mystery, with little information available about her family or relationships.

What has Marlo Kelly said about her character, Beth Cassidy?

"I hope they give her time," Kelly told Elite Daily at the start of this year. "And I also hope that they sometimes look at her with some empathy. I think she deserves and needs some love. She can seem quite harsh on the outside but I think underneath there is actually a really beautiful person and I just hope that the audience sees that."

Is there a Dare Me season 2?

That, we don't yet know.

What we do know is that season one does not tell the entire story depicted by the book, so the potential is definitely there.

"Another season would be amazing in regards to finishing out the rest of the book," Kelly told Elite Daily. "And the world that Megan’s created."

How to watch Dare Me on Netflix?

To access the streaming service, you will need either a smart TV, phone, tablet or console with connection to the internet.

Then simply download Netflix and subscribe to one of its various package options.

All 10 episodes, all ranging from 42 to 53 minutes in length, are available to stream immediately.