'Come to Liverpool': Some Reds fans are urging £120m star to join them after his tweet

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Jadon Sancho ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool fans are urging Jadon Sancho to come and join them in the summer, after he posted a message on social media yesterday.

Sancho was celebrating his 20th birthday yesterday, and Liverpool supporters used the opportunity to show their desire to see the winger at Anfield.

Thank you everyone for sending your birthday wishes, I appreciate you guys a lot!❤️

Breezy Quarantine! pic.twitter.com/MmA98mJo33 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) March 25, 2020

Hope we see you in Liverpool next season pls — Datti (@datti_licious) March 25, 2020

Don’t ruin your career Jadon, come to Liverpool and have the rest of your birthdays with Klopp pic.twitter.com/tGMWt06xVl — Andres (ABitToxic) (@AndresLFCTR) March 25, 2020

Hope you had a great one, it's my birthday in july, can you do me a birthday solid and join liverpool — lloyd LFC YNWA (@lloydgreen121) March 25, 2020

I can’t wait to see you in Liverpool Jersey next season — Omooba adegoke (@Omoobaadegoke2) March 25, 2020

HBD idolo

P.S. come to Liverpool — LibpoolLibpoolLibpool (@LLibpool) March 25, 2020

Come to Liverpool plzzzzz — Amir (@Amir36496645) March 26, 2020

Join Liverpool you won't regret it — Czar David❄️ (@elshadda254) March 26, 2020

Whether Sancho will make a move to Liverpool in the summer remains to be seen.

The latest reports in the London Evening Standard suggest that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp doesn’t actually see much value for money in the transfer.

Although Klopp rates Sancho highly, Liverpool reportedly feel that his £120 million asking-price is simply too high.

Sancho would be a hugely exciting signing for Liverpool if he was to make the move to Merseyside though.

The English international has scored 14 goals and claimed 15 assists in the Bundesliga this campaign, and is regarded as one of the very best young talents in world football.