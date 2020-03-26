Quick links

'Come to Liverpool': Some Reds fans are urging £120m star to join them after his tweet

Jadon Sancho of Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on February 13, 2019 in London,...
Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Jadon Sancho ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool fans are urging Jadon Sancho to come and join them in the summer, after he posted a message on social media yesterday.

Sancho was celebrating his 20th birthday yesterday, and Liverpool supporters used the opportunity to show their desire to see the winger at Anfield.

Whether Sancho will make a move to Liverpool in the summer remains to be seen.

The latest reports in the London Evening Standard suggest that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp doesn’t actually see much value for money in the transfer.

 

Although Klopp rates Sancho highly, Liverpool reportedly feel that his £120 million asking-price is simply too high.

Sancho would be a hugely exciting signing for Liverpool if he was to make the move to Merseyside though.

The English international has scored 14 goals and claimed 15 assists in the Bundesliga this campaign, and is regarded as one of the very best young talents in world football.

