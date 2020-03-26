Can you use Houseparty on laptop and PC? Yes, and here's how!

Everything you must know about how to use the Houseparty app on laptop and PC.

Thanks to everyone across the globe being encouraged to practice self-distancing, apps such as Houseparty have been downloaded more than ever before. It's an app which allows you to play games with mates during video calls, and you can use it on laptop and PC as well as iOS and Android.

There are a bunch of apps that can help you maintain your sanity during lockdown such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and Kast. However, since being put in lockdown, the Epic Games owned Houseparty has become one of the popular apps despite having existed since 2016.

With Epic Games profiting heavily from this coronavirus pandemic with millions of people stuck at home playing Fortnite and downloading Houseparty, you can discover below how to use the latter on laptop and PC so you can take a break from your phone.

How to use Houseparty on laptop and PC

Houseparty can be used on laptop and PC but you need Google Chrome.

Provided you have Google Chrome installed and use it as your main browser, all you need to do then is either visit the Houseparty website or get the app from the Chrome web store.

Once you have the app available to enjoy, what you'll need to do then is sign-up by following all the onscreen prompts such as creating a username and filling in an email address and password.

After you've created a profile, you'll then be able to invite and add friends so you can enjoy video calls and play games.

What games can you play on Houseparty?

The games you can play on Houseparty include Heads Up, Trivia, Chips And Guac, and Quick Draw.

These games can be played while in a video call hosting up to eight of your friends.

In order to initiate one of these games, all you need to do is create or join a party and then press the dice icon to bring up a list of available games.