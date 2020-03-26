BBC pundit claims one Rangers player not ‘as brilliant as he thinks’

James Tavernier is an important player for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Billy Dodds has criticised Rangers defender James Tavernier in The Glasgow Evening Times.

The former Rangers striker, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that Tavernier is not as good as he is made out to be.

Subscribe

Dodds has said that the 28-year-old former Newcastle United right-back makes more mistakes than he should.

Dodds told The Glasgow Evening Times: “People keep thinking I’m having a go at James Tavernier, he’s been there through all the lower leagues and there’s a mistake continuously thrown in. Now everybody makes mistakes but these are big ones.

"But he’s made four or five a season that have cost Rangers big games. Against Hearts in the cup, even in Europe when they faced Young Boys it didn’t cost them but it is continuous."

Dodds added: “Tavernier is a good player, but I don’t think he is as brilliant as he thinks."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Tavernier has scored three goals in 24 Scottish Premiership matches for Rangers so far this season, scoring three goals in the process

The right-back has also provided one assist in nine Europa League games for the Gers this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Improvement needed

Tavernier has made some costly errors this season, and the right-back has also struggled from the penalty spot.

While it is true that the former Wigan Athletic right-back needs to step up his game and improve, it cannot be denied that when in form, he is arguably the best player in his position in the Scottish Premiership.