Arsenal reportedly enquire about player Jose Mourinho described as ‘dominant in the air'

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

According to Corrieredellosport.it, Arsenal have made an enquiry about Manchester United central defender Chris Smalling.

Smalling is on loan at AS Roma from Premier League club United at the moment.

The report in the Italian publication has claimed that the Gunners are interested in signing the England international central defender from Premier League rivals United in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Mikel Arteta’s side have enquired about the 30-year-old and have asked about information.

Stats

Smalling has scored two goals and provided one assist in 21 Serie A appearances for Roma so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The defender has also played five times in the Europa League and twice in the Coppa Italia for the Italian club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Paulo Fonseca’s side are fifth in the Serie A table at the moment with 45 points from 26 matches.

Competition for Arsenal

Back in February 2020, Corrieredellosport.it claimed of interest in Smalling from Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho worked with the Englishman when he was in charge of United, and he did have some positive remarks about him.

Sportsmole quoted Mourinho as saying in November 2018: "Chris is very good in the air. He is tall and dominant in the air."