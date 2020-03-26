Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal reportedly enquire about player Jose Mourinho described as ‘dominant in the air'

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Marcos Rojo, Paddy McNair, Chris Smalling and Jesse Lingard of Manchester United run during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

Chris Smalling of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at WACA on July 10, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

According to Corrieredellosport.it, Arsenal have made an enquiry about Manchester United central defender Chris Smalling.

Smalling is on loan at AS Roma from Premier League club United at the moment.

The report in the Italian publication has claimed that the Gunners are interested in signing the England international central defender from Premier League rivals United in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Mikel Arteta’s side have enquired about the 30-year-old and have asked about information.

 

Stats

Smalling has scored two goals and provided one assist in 21 Serie A appearances for Roma so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The defender has also played five times in the Europa League and twice in the Coppa Italia for the Italian club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Paulo Fonseca’s side are fifth in the Serie A table at the moment with 45 points from 26 matches.

Competition for Arsenal

Back in February 2020, Corrieredellosport.it claimed of interest in Smalling from Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho worked with the Englishman when he was in charge of United, and he did have some positive remarks about him.

Sportsmole quoted Mourinho as saying in November 2018: "Chris is very good in the air. He is tall and dominant in the air."

United player Chris Smalling (l) challenges Kenneth Zohore of Cardiff during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Cardiff City at Old Trafford on May 12, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch