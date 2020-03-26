Quick links

Arsenal loanee Mkhitaryan says new club play better football than Gunners did

Dan Coombs
Henrikh Mkhitaryan of AS Roma during the UEFA Europa League match between Gent v AS Roma at the Ghelamco Arena on February 27, 2020 in Gent Belgium
Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on loan at Roma.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Roma celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match AS Roma v US Sassuolo at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on September 15, 2019

Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan has taken a pop at former Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Mkhitaryan is on loan at Serie A side Roma and he has been enjoying his football since bouncing back from injury.

The Armenian told The Times that playing under manager Paulo Fonseca is better than his time at Arsenal with Unai Emery.

 

Mkhitaryan said: "The philosophy of Emery was different from Fonseca, but here I’m feeling much better because we’re playing better football and I think it matched me.

"I prefer Fonseca’s football because we’re playing very offensively, we’re trying to have the ball all the time here and of course I like this kind of game."

Unai Emery the head coach

Emery was fired by Arsenal last December after a poor stretch of results.

Mkhitaryan's form at Roma has been good, he has scored six times in eight starts, plus five substitute appearances. He also has three assists to his name.

Last season at Arsenal it took him 19 starts to reach six goals, so it is little wonder he is enjoying his spell at Roma a little more.

He is still a long way from rediscovering the form which saw him score 11 times and provide 15 assists for Borussia Dortmund in 2015/16, but he evidently feels bright that Fonseca is letting him get back on track.

Henrix Hamleti Mkhitaryan of AS Roma celebrates after scoring goal 3-0 during the Serie A match between AS Roma and US Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico on September 15, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

