How to quickly get iron nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Ways to quickly get iron nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons so you can build the Resident Services shop sooner rather than later.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has landed on the Nintendo Switch to record sales in the United Kingdom. This means plenty of people are escaping to their own virtual resort of paradise during these difficult times, and this also means that there's plenty of people who are cursing the supposed infrequency of iron nuggets. If you're struggling to get 30 of these in order to build the Resident Services shop, here you'll find a guide for how to get them relatively quick.

However, before you can even think about getting plenty of iron nuggets relatively quick, you will need to have first crafted the flimsy axe and then upgraded it. In addition, it also helps for you to have progressed far enough to craft the vaulting pole so you can leap over your own island's tunnels of water to find more rocks.

Provided you have an axe ready and have been given the quest to build a Resident Services shop by one of the Nooks, below you'll find how to get iron nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to build Nook's Cranny in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You need 30 pieces of wood, soft wood, hard wood, and iron nuggets to build the Resident Services shop, Nook's Cranny, in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Getting 30 pieces of the three types of wood is easy enough as there should be more than a sufficient amount of trees for you to whack at with your flimsy axe.

And yes, we do recommend that you chop at the trees with the flimsy axe only because the upgraded axe will completely cut them down and make them redundant.

However, when it comes to getting 30 iron nuggets, this can be a lot more time consuming.

How to get iron nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You need the upgraded axe to quickly get iron nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Provided you have the upgraded axe, you then get iron nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons by hitting a stone five times.

Each time you hit with the axe will result in either of the following materials dropping: stone, clay or iron nugget.

A stone can only be hit five times so you need to pretty much hope for your desired material to drop more than the other two.

However, provided you whack stones with the upgraded axe as opposed to the stone axe, you should be getting way more iron nuggets than clay or stone.

Don't make the mistake of using the stone axe as this only allows you to whack stones three times as opposed to five, and it also results in stone and clay dropping more frequently.

As previously mentioned, each stone on your island can only be whacked five times with the axe during one day. So, if you run out of stones to hit, you only have two options for how to continue getting more.

You can either use a Nook Miles ticket to transport yourself to a mysterious island to ransack materials, or you can time travel to the next day so you don't need to wait in real-time.

Either way, the above steps should result you in getting iron nuggets fairly quick.