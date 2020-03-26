The duplication glitch is patched in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Callum Smith
The Duplication Glitch Is Patched In Animal Crossing New Horizons
Callum Smith Profile
Callum Smith

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The duplication glitch has been patched in Animal Crossing New Horizons and you do need to update the game to continue using all of its features.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has been available on Nintendo Switch for almost a week and fans have been doing everything from turning the experience into a horror game to infesting islands with a trillion tarantulas. Unfortunately, since the game's launch, Tom Nook has caught onto the cheeky methods people have been using to obtain an ocean worth of bells, and he has snitched on the community to Nintendo resulting in the duplication glitch having been patched.

There's a lot of ways to earn bells in Animal Crossing New Horizons, but the duplication glitch was a popular exploit shared across the web. Essentially, it allowed players to duplicate items that they could endlessly sell, but that can no longer happen.

And, although there are some stubborn islanders saying they just won't update the game, you have to if you want to continue using all of its features.

Has the duplication glitch been patched in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Yes, the duplication glitch has been patched in Animal Crossing New Horizons through update 1.1.1.

The patch notes for the Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.1.1 merely state that a "serious bug affecting game balance has been fixed", but users on Reddit have discovered that this means the duplication glitch.

It's understandable why Nintendo have addressed the exploit, but there's still going to be disappointed fans who wanted nothing more than to live a life of leisure as easily as possible.

Still, although there are some stubborn islanders saying they just won't update the game, you simply have to if you want to enjoy its online features.

  • HOW TO: Visit tarantula island in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Callum Smith Profile

Callum Smith

Callum is HITC’s leading gaming guru and pretty much has a PS4 controller sewn to his right wrist. His favourite video games are Persona 3 FES, Final Fantasy IX and Red Dead Redemption 2 as they help him escape the mundane reality of living in the Black Country as a Wolves fan.

Register for HITC Gaming Digest