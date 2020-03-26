The duplication glitch is patched in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The duplication glitch has been patched in Animal Crossing New Horizons and you do need to update the game to continue using all of its features.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has been available on Nintendo Switch for almost a week and fans have been doing everything from turning the experience into a horror game to infesting islands with a trillion tarantulas. Unfortunately, since the game's launch, Tom Nook has caught onto the cheeky methods people have been using to obtain an ocean worth of bells, and he has snitched on the community to Nintendo resulting in the duplication glitch having been patched.

There's a lot of ways to earn bells in Animal Crossing New Horizons, but the duplication glitch was a popular exploit shared across the web. Essentially, it allowed players to duplicate items that they could endlessly sell, but that can no longer happen.

And, although there are some stubborn islanders saying they just won't update the game, you have to if you want to continue using all of its features.

ANIMAL CROSSING: How to wish upon a shooting star in New Horizons

Has the duplication glitch been patched in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Yes, the duplication glitch has been patched in Animal Crossing New Horizons through update 1.1.1.

The patch notes for the Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.1.1 merely state that a "serious bug affecting game balance has been fixed", but users on Reddit have discovered that this means the duplication glitch.

It's understandable why Nintendo have addressed the exploit, but there's still going to be disappointed fans who wanted nothing more than to live a life of leisure as easily as possible.

Still, although there are some stubborn islanders saying they just won't update the game, you simply have to if you want to enjoy its online features.

HOW TO: Visit tarantula island in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There’s an update for animal crossing and I hope they patched the duplication glitch so you CHEATERS will stop CHEATING — em (@_abcdemilee) March 26, 2020

I'm glad that the duplication glitch for Animal Crossing got patched, tbh. — NicoTheSerperior (@NicoTheSerpy) March 26, 2020

Animal Crossing duplication glitch is patched. pic.twitter.com/UdblkWNkDS — Jimmy (@kittygetwet) March 26, 2020

animal crossing: *patches duplication glitch*



me: whO SaId I *HAVE* tO uPdAtE — vyliftia @ ACNH (@vyliprunes) March 26, 2020

duplication glitch is patched, okay.... at least i have my 100m on my bank account already #AnimalCrossing — ⁷ (@onughbts) March 26, 2020