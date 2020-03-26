How to catch sturgeon fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons

A guide for how to catch the sturgeon fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has been available on the Nintendo Switch for almost a week now and it has just received update 1.1 to prevent the duplication glitch. There's plenty for you to do in the game such as catching bugs and fishing, and here you'll discover how to catch the prized beauty that is the sturgeon.

The sturgeon is one of many fish you can catch in Animal Crossing New Horizons to either sell for bells or donate to Blather for his museum. You don't necessarily need fishing bait in order to catch this beasty, but it can potentially make life easier for you.

Plus, it helps to have a durable fishing rod as opposed to a flimsy one so you can fish for a longer period of time without your tool disappearing into thin air.

How to catch the sturgeon fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can only catch the sturgeon fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons during the following months:

January

February

March

September

October

November

December

Unlike certain other bugs and fish, you don't need to worry about a specific time for when to catch the sturgeon as it should be active during all the hours of the day.

As for where you find this prized beasty, it can only be claimed from a river mouth (where the river and sea meet).

Once you're in the correct position, look out for a large shadow as opposed to a tiny one. Cast your line just in front of the fish's shadow and then press A when it takes a proper bite as opposed to a nibble.

It's possible to make the sturgeon appear quicker by using fishing bait, but we didn't need to so it's not a necessary ingredient for success.

Animal Crossing New Horizons sturgeon price

A sturgeon in Animal Crossing New Horizons sells for the price of 10,000 bells.

You can donate the sturgeon fish to Blather for his museum, but once you've donated one you can then sell the rest you catch for the aforementioned price.

The sturgeon doesn't boast the biggest price in Animal Crossing New Horizons as there are still other fish to catch and sell such as the stringish.