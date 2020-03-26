Alex Rae says Celtic player Brendan Rodgers said ‘remarkable’ has been ‘seriously impressive’

James Forrest is an important player for Celtic.

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has raved about Celtic winger James Forrest in The Scottish Sun.

Rae, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has named Forrest in his Team of the Season in the Scottish Premiership so far this campaign.

The former Rangers man has been impressed with the 28-year-old Scotland international, who was described as a “remarkable player” by former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in The Daily Record in June 2019.

Rae wrote about Forrest in The Scottish Sun: “The winger's work ethic is excellent and goal and assists return has been seriously impressive.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Forrest has scored 10 goals in 28 Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic so far this season.

As stated on BBC Sport, the Scotland international winger has also provided 14 assists in the league this campaign.

The 28-year-old scored one goal and provided two assists in seven Europa League matches this season, according to WhoScored.

Celtic are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership at the moment.

The Gers do have a game in hand, and there are also two more Old Firm derbies left to be played.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.