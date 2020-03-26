AEW Dynamite: 25th March recap - Lance Archer debut confirmed, Moxley/Hager feud, Hardy to 'delete' Jericho

AEW Dynamite took place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL on Wednesday the 25th March.

AEW Dynamite on 25th March took place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL and kicked off with Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Tony Schiavone on commentary.

Cody then kicked off the action with a match against Jimmy Havoc, who came into the fight with a 3-0 2020 record.

It was a decent back-and-forth battle between the two, with Havoc trying to work the elbow of Cody but the Elite member eventually got the upper-hand winning the bout after hitting a double Cross Rhodes.

After the fight, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts cut another brilliant promo on Cody via a video package. The raspy-voiced legend wondered why he never got a phone call from The Elite when AEW first started up and said the same about his client, Lance Archer. Roberts suggested that Cody and The Elite avoided Archer because they were afraid.

Cody responded, suggesting Archer needs to work his way toward facing him in AEW. He then went on to confirm that Lance Archer would be making his AEW in-ring debut on next week's episode of Dynamite.

Darby Allin then faced Kip Sabian. A decent match between the exciting duo but no Coffin Drop from Allin. Instead, he won with a leg-lock pin which Schiavone introduced as the 'Last Supper'. So it seems that Allin has another finisher added to his repertoire.

Jake Hager the dominated jobber Chico Adams in a squash match, eventually winning with an arm-triangle choke. After the match, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley appeared on the ramp and came in to attack Big Hurt. Moxley hit the paradigm shift before Hager hooked the leg and nearly applied an ankle lock on Moxley before Hager fled.

Moxley then cut a promo on Hager, suggesting a potential AEW World Championship feud between the pair could be Moxley's first title feud.

Brodie Lee then faced QT Marshall in his AEW in-ring debut. The Exalted One won the bout with little offence from Marshall, pinning him after the Wyatt-esque discus lariat.

Did somebody say best bout machine? There's a reason why Kenny Omega picked up the moniker during his time in Japan and on this show, in front of an empty audience, he proved it yet again with a banger against Sammy Guevara for the AAA Mega Championship.

The Spanish God also continued to add to his own reputation with a fantastic match which Omega eventually won with the one-winged angel, retaining his belt.

In the final segment of the show, Chris Jericho faced off with Matt Hardy. Jericho offered Hardy the chance to join the Inner Circle. Le Champion then went on to offer Vanguard 1 the same courtesy promising 'bubbly down the gas tank' and the finest 'mechanical cigars' in a hilarious promo.

Hardy then appeared and it appears his Damascus gimmick will have supernatural powers as he teleported his way down to the ring. The pair then engaged in a verbal to-and-fro. Hardy called AEW his 'paradise' and he had come to end the 'tyranny' of the Inner Circle.

Excellent mic work as always from Jericho, who suggested Hardy had been living in the shadow of his younger brother and 'bad booking' for 25 years. The pair traded blows, with Hardy getting the upper-hand before Sammy Guevara attacked from behind. Cody and Omega then broke up the exchange with steel chairs before Hardy chanted 'delete' off the air, seemingly in telekinetic control of the pyro.