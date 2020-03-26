£30m player responds to speculation Everton want him

Everton are reportedly interested in Lille defender Gabriel.

Gabriel Magalhaes has told Globo Esporte that he has heard about interest in him from Everton.

According to Sky Sports, Everton are interested in signing Gabriel from Lille in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Toffees have had an offer for the 22-year-old defender accepted by Lille.

The report has added that another unnamed English club and two Italian teams have also had their offers for the youngster accepted by the French club.

It has been claimed that the former Brazil Under-20 international will cost £30 million.

The defender has said that he has heard about rumours that Everton want him, and has suggested that he wants to be at Lille next season.

Gabriel told Globo Esporte: “I just renewed the contract, I heard about conversations, I saw things on websites in England, but I have my head in Lille and I’m very calm to finish the season well, achieve great things next season.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Gabriel has made 23 starts and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Lille so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The defender also played six times in the Champions League for the French club this campaign, according to WhoScored.