Quick links

Everton

Premier League

£30m player responds to speculation Everton want him

Subhankar Mondal
Lyon's Belgian defender Jason Denayer (R) vies with Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Lille (LOSC) on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are reportedly interested in Lille defender Gabriel.

Lille's Gabriel during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Pierre Mauroy on January 26, 2020 in Lille, France.

Gabriel Magalhaes has told Globo Esporte that he has heard about interest in him from Everton.

According to Sky Sports, Everton are interested in signing Gabriel from Lille in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Toffees have had an offer for the 22-year-old defender accepted by Lille.

 

The report has added that another unnamed English club and two Italian teams have also had their offers for the youngster accepted by the French club.

It has been claimed that the former Brazil Under-20 international will cost £30 million.

The defender has said that he has heard about rumours that Everton want him, and has suggested that he wants to be at Lille next season.

Gabriel told Globo Esporte: “I just renewed the contract, I heard about conversations, I saw things on websites in England, but I have my head in Lille and I’m very calm to finish the season well, achieve great things next season.”

Nice's French forward Alexis Claude-Maurice (R) vies with Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel (L) during the French L1 football match Nice (OGCN) vs Lille (OSC) on September 28, 2019 at the...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Gabriel has made 23 starts and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Lille so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The defender also played six times in the Champions League for the French club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Lille's Gabriel during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Montpellier HSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 13, 2019 in Lille, France.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch