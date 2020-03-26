3 reasons Diego Godin would be a good signing for Tottenham

Tottenham have been linked with signing defender.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Diego Godin, report The Mirror.

The veteran defender is looking to move on from Inter Milan after just one year.

Here is a look at three reasons why a move would be good for Tottenham...

Replacing experience

Losing Jan Vertonghen is a worry for Spurs with his contract running down. Perhaps it is time to move on, but he will still leave a gap in the team's backline.

Signing Godin would be a case of replacing experience with experience and it would be a simple solution for Tottenham. Perhaps a fresh approach may even be an upgrade.

Godin is an organiser and Tottenham have certainly lacked this at times this season.

If Spurs bring in young full-backs as they intend, signing an experienced central defender would add balance.

He wouldn't cost much

Godin would not cost much, having only signed for Inter Milan on a free last summer.

They will want to get this wages off their books and move on, with Godin seeking regular playing time.

For this reason, a deal would be a good shot-term investment from Tottenham with little risk.





Defender and manager in sync

Godin's best football of his career came under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, where he won the La Liga title.

Simeone is a defensive minded manager and while Jose Mourinho has tried to shed this tag, improving Tottenham's backline is a clear priority for him.

Godin could flourish under Mourinho, as opposed to at Inter where a more cavalier approach from Antonio Conte has not necessarily suited him.