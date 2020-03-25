Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'Yessss': Some Tottenham fans react to rumour about player with 3 PL apps under Mourinho

Amir Mir
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose left his boyhood club in January on a temporary basis.

Mitch Rose of Notts County is challenged by Danny Hollands of Eastleigh during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Eastleigh at Meadow Lane on March 14, 2020 in...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are pleased to hear that the club are preparing to part ways with Danny Rose when the transfer window re-opens. 

The Northern Echo has claimed that Spurs have made it clear that Rose, who is on-loan at Newcastle, has no future in North London, with his current club keen to snap him up on a permanent basis. 

 

Rose, who only made three Premier League appearances under Jose Mourinho, made the switch to St James' Park during the January transfer window after his game time at Spurs reduced even further. 

The 29-year-old has had a tough time of it during the past two seasons and it isn't a surprise that he could be heading for the exit door of his boyhood club. 

Therefore, it also isn't a surprise that Spurs fans are happy to see him potentially leave for good because they haven't really seen the best of him on a regular basis for some time now. 

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur throws the ball to Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham...

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Rose was a favourite and a top-quality performer, but his performances dipped and his relationship with his manager turned sour. 

Whilst the Spurs fans respect and admire what the left-back has done for the club over the years, it seems as though all parties are well aware that it is time for him to move on. 

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Rose rumours: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch