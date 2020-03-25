'Yessss': Some Tottenham fans react to rumour about player with 3 PL apps under Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose left his boyhood club in January on a temporary basis.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are pleased to hear that the club are preparing to part ways with Danny Rose when the transfer window re-opens.

The Northern Echo has claimed that Spurs have made it clear that Rose, who is on-loan at Newcastle, has no future in North London, with his current club keen to snap him up on a permanent basis.

Rose, who only made three Premier League appearances under Jose Mourinho, made the switch to St James' Park during the January transfer window after his game time at Spurs reduced even further.

The 29-year-old has had a tough time of it during the past two seasons and it isn't a surprise that he could be heading for the exit door of his boyhood club.

Therefore, it also isn't a surprise that Spurs fans are happy to see him potentially leave for good because they haven't really seen the best of him on a regular basis for some time now.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Rose was a favourite and a top-quality performer, but his performances dipped and his relationship with his manager turned sour.

Whilst the Spurs fans respect and admire what the left-back has done for the club over the years, it seems as though all parties are well aware that it is time for him to move on.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Rose rumours:

I recommend we reduce our valuation to zero — Ben (@kanagawaben) March 23, 2020

yesssss — Respect don levy (@Bartholemwhosav) March 23, 2020

Glad he's finally settled hope he does well but we need to move on — Musa (@Musathfc28) March 23, 2020