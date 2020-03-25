'Will become immense': Some Rangers fans want to take shunned star off rivals hands

The loaned-in Rangers striker Florian Kamberi was brought to Ibrox by Steven Gerrard in January.

Some Rangers fans are ready to answer the call of Florian Kamberi.

Kamberi, who moved to Rangers on loan in January, admitted this week that he would like to return to Steven Gerrard's side on a permanent basis next season.

The comments, made to the Swiss publication, Sonntags Blick, drew an angry response from several of his parent club's fans.

But the following Rangers supporters would be willing to give Kamberi a permanent home at Ibrox...

Yes always rated him as a player but that's just my opinion — GraemeJ (@graemej8771) March 24, 2020

I really liked him, looked more like the Kamberi who first signed for Hibs.... his hold up and link up play was outstanding every time he came on. Changed virtually every match he played in! — AMS1872 (@arthur_mac74) March 24, 2020

I didn't want him tbh but he has proved me wrong , I think he could do wonders for us . He is big and physical , but has flair as well . Big yes — Johnny Jedi 72 (@JohnJohnboy721) March 24, 2020

Yes, despite Ian Murray saying he's not good enough, I think he has the talent, he just needs to be coached properly. — Ross Whitehead (@onlyoneamoruso) March 24, 2020

I'd take a punt on him if the price was right — Glen Dermott (@Bridgeton13VVV) March 24, 2020

Yes I like him as a player he has talent — Bluechip (@Bluechip1872) March 24, 2020

Definitely — Scott (@_Scottmitchell7) March 24, 2020

Yes, I think he’s a decent squad player and could learn more from Defoe. In the game’s I’ve watched him he has been really good and could turn a game. — Kevin Whyte (@smilerkev) March 24, 2020

Yes, he’s gave us something different when he plays, can tell the lads playing for a contract as well, his feet are ridiculously quick. — Wullie (@Frewsy94) March 24, 2020

He could be a first team starter for me, he’s been great so far. — TweetyPie (@woebetideme) March 24, 2020

Yes,in time he will become immense as a player. — Glenn Davidson (@GDARocafella) March 24, 2020

I’d take him. — albert tatlock (@jamrangers) March 24, 2020

Makes an impact every time he’s came on the pitch — dean boyd (@iAMdeanboyd) March 24, 2020

Absolutely yes! — RangersUltra (@ultra_rangers) March 24, 2020

The big man has surprised me....so I'd say Yes. — Prof Ed McAllister (@ed24mcall) March 24, 2020

Kamberi traded places with the Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty and there is neither an obligation nor option for a permanent transfer in either player's temporary contract.

The 25-year-old has scored or made two goals in eight games for the Gers, and may therefore have work to do if he is to be granted his wish of an extended stay in Glasgow - something to which the ongoing global health crisis does no favours.

The problem is that, given his recent remarks, Kamberi could find his bridges burned back at Hibernian if he fails to earn another move to Rangers.