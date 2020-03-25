Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Will become immense': Some Rangers fans want to take shunned star off rivals hands

Aiden Cusick
Rangers fans make some noise at Ibrox Stadium during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The loaned-in Rangers striker Florian Kamberi was brought to Ibrox by Steven Gerrard in January.

Florian Kamberi of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...

Some Rangers fans are ready to answer the call of Florian Kamberi.

Kamberi, who moved to Rangers on loan in January, admitted this week that he would like to return to Steven Gerrard's side on a permanent basis next season.

The comments, made to the Swiss publication, Sonntags Blick, drew an angry response from several of his parent club's fans.

But the following Rangers supporters would be willing to give Kamberi a permanent home at Ibrox...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kamberi traded places with the Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty and there is neither an obligation nor option for a permanent transfer in either player's temporary contract.

The 25-year-old has scored or made two goals in eight games for the Gers, and may therefore have work to do if he is to be granted his wish of an extended stay in Glasgow - something to which the ongoing global health crisis does no favours.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...

The problem is that, given his recent remarks, Kamberi could find his bridges burned back at Hibernian if he fails to earn another move to Rangers.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

