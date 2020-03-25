Quick links

Why Cesc Fabregas' comments offer transfer market hope for Tottenham Hotspur

Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea looks down during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.
Former rival shows Tottenham boss is himself a swaying factor.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are hoping this summer the club will be active in the transfer window.

Comments made by former rival Cesc Fabregas about manager Jose Mourinho highlight what an asset he can be when it comes to convincing players to join.

Fabregas speaks from experience, when Mourinho convinced him to join Chelsea over Manchester United.

 

Speaking to podcast Arseblog: Fabregas said: "Then I spoke to Mourinho - which I didn’t think would ever happen.

'To be honest, after I left the room with Mourinho I said "that’s it, I don’t need to talk to anyone else, I’m going to Chelsea. What he told me, the team he wanted to make, what he thought of me, how he wanted me to play, this is what I wanted."

Mourinho at his best can be a galvanising force for a football club.

At his worst he can take over everything and let his own unhappiness bring everybody down, as seen at Manchester United.

When Tottenham go looking to sign players in the summer, Mourinho will be in full recruitment mode and full of positivity.

Fabregas' words, even though they come from a former rival, should offer some encouragement to Tottenham for the months ahead.

