Where was My Left Nut filmed? Explore the Northern Ireland filming location in BBC comedy

My Left Nut has arrived on BBC One but where was the comedy-drama filmed?

The BBC has always managed to push the boat out with comedy-drama series that you might call unconventional.

While we're currently seeing polyamory explored in the series Trigonometry, another often un-talked about topic, testicular cancer (or just cancer in general) in teens, is being brought to light in the BBC Three comedy-drama My Left Nut which has just made the step up to BBC One.

The series first arrived on the online BBC channel in early March but after a promising debut, My Left Nut has been promoted to BBC One.

The first episode arrived at 10:50pm on BBC One and it's certainly made an impact with viewers.

As each cast member sports a distinct Irish accent, it's hardly surprising to learn that the series is set in Northern Ireland but where exactly was My Left Nut filmed?

My Left Nut on the BBC

My Left Nut tells the story of a 15-year-old schoolboy, Mick, who tries to hide the fact that his left testicle becomes swollen.

Just as his love life finds its feet, talk around school quickly turns to the worrying bulge created by the swollen testicle.

Episode 1 of My Left Nut arrived on BBC One at 10:50pm on March 24th while all three episodes of the series are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Where is My Left Nut set?

Belfast.

The series based on the book of the same name by Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney which has also been turned into an award-winning stage play.

According to Belfast Live, My Left Nut is actually based on the real-life experiences of Michael Patrick himself as he found a swelling on his own testicle when he was 15 years old.

The series not only explores the comedic nature of this bizarre situation but also delves into the more serious nature of cancer and testicular cancer in particular.

Where is My Left Nut filmed?

That's right, the BBC series shares its filming location with its setting which is always a bonus for authenticity in a show.

Exact filming locations throughout Belfast have not been disclosed by the BBC but locals will surely recognise some of the locations used in the series.

All three episodes of My Left Nut are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.