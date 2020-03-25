As conspiracy theories swirl online, we look at what some people think will happen on April 29th 2020.

The current global medical pandemic is causing great concern to many people all over the world.

There is uncertainty about health, jobs, the economy and how the UK and other major nations will move forward from this crisis.

It doesn't seem as if there are too many other things on people's minds, with the health of the public the number one priority.

But some people online have come up with a theory about what could be about to happen on Wednesday, 29th April, 2020 - regardless of the global state of affairs by that point.

You may not have heard too much about this yet, but we've got all the information you need about what some people think will happen on April 29th 2020 - explained.

ARE THEY OPEN?: Animal owners worried about pet shop closures





What will happen on April 29th 2020?

An asteroid is going to fly past Earth.

CNN reported earlier in March that NASA said an asteroid thought to be between 1.1 and 2.5 miles in width pass the Earth.

It is called 52768 (1998 OR2) and was spotted for the first time all the way back in 1998 and will be going at 19,461 miles on April 29th 2020.





April 29th conspiracy theories explained

NASA stated that the asteroid is big enough to cause 'global effects' if it collides with Earth.

It was flagged up as a 'potentially hazardous object' because of its proximity to the Earth's orbit.

That prompted some people to worry that the asteroid would collide with the planet on April 29th 2020, sparking conspiracy theories online.

It's often the case that people jump the gun before knowing all the facts or waiting for them to be clarified - so has that happened here?

RED-FACED: Putin prank tricks BBC star

Should we be worried on April 29th 2020?

No.

NASA clarified that the asteroid will pass within 3,908,791 miles of Earth.

It is not expected to collide with Earth at all.

Perhaps the initial statement about 'global effects' if it did collide with Earth got people worrying and coming up with theories online - but the official line from NASA is that it is not expected to put anyone in any danger at all.