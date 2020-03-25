'We’ll end up with Chris Wood': Some Tottenham fans react on Twitter to 'joke' rumour

Tottenham Hotspur have been bizarrely linked with Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland has become a world sensation – and yet he's somehow being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Haaland starred with Red Bull Salzburg in the first half of the season, smashing 29 goals and seven assists in just 27 appearances for the Austrian side.

A January move to Borussia Dortmund materialised, and he has made the step-up in style, hitting 12 goals and two assists in just 11 appearances.

The Norwegian just seems to be a goalscoring machine, and it's not beyond all realms of possibility that he ends up leaving Dortmund in the near future for an even bigger move.

Tutto Mercato Web now claim that Juventus and Manchester United want to sign Haaland, but also suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in him too.

Spurs surely have no shot at signing Haaland, certainly not right now as he wouldn't take a backup role to Harry Kane, and even if Kane moves on, signing Haaland as a replacement seems unlikely.

Tottenham do need a striker, but Haaland seems like such an unrealistic target, and a number of Spurs fans have reacted accordingly on Twitter.

Fans believe that the rumour is an absolute joke, beliving that Spurs have now missed their chance with Haaland, and think Daniel Levy is too tight to fund such a move, adding that they're more likely to sign Burnley's Chris Wood.

Good joke. Hopefully this is not a joke — tkang20 (@tkang20) March 23, 2020

We missed our Golden chance to get Haaland. No way the tightfisted dictator will pay for him now. His price will quadruple — Aidan (@Aidan63499469) March 23, 2020

No chance. — Leopardman (@LeopardmanPn) March 23, 2020

Impossible raiola will not allow him to play bench man — Brenz (@MarkBrenzemaa) March 24, 2020

100% would sign him and cash in on Kane. — Danny (@2DannyH) March 24, 2020

More chance of pigs flying https://t.co/djjUckuKeI — John Short (@JohnnyShort2) March 23, 2020

I'd love to see him in Spurs but bruh he just joined Dortmund https://t.co/0Tp9ajOdWI — Boobaesh (@bbxhailsdaworld) March 23, 2020

I needed a laugh today, cheers mate — Billy Mcgon (@billytheyido) March 23, 2020

As if we’d go from having no back up striker at all to the best young striker in the world, this is spurs, we’ll end up with Chris Wood if we are lucky and we’ll all be happy with it — Richard Holmes (@richolmestwit) March 23, 2020