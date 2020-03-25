Quick links

'We’ll end up with Chris Wood': Some Tottenham fans react on Twitter to 'joke' rumour

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur have been bizarrely linked with Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland has become a world sensation – and yet he's somehow being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Haaland starred with Red Bull Salzburg in the first half of the season, smashing 29 goals and seven assists in just 27 appearances for the Austrian side.

A January move to Borussia Dortmund materialised, and he has made the step-up in style, hitting 12 goals and two assists in just 11 appearances.

 

The Norwegian just seems to be a goalscoring machine, and it's not beyond all realms of possibility that he ends up leaving Dortmund in the near future for an even bigger move.

Tutto Mercato Web now claim that Juventus and Manchester United want to sign Haaland, but also suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in him too.

Spurs surely have no shot at signing Haaland, certainly not right now as he wouldn't take a backup role to Harry Kane, and even if Kane moves on, signing Haaland as a replacement seems unlikely.

Tottenham do need a striker, but Haaland seems like such an unrealistic target, and a number of Spurs fans have reacted accordingly on Twitter.

Fans believe that the rumour is an absolute joke, beliving that Spurs have now missed their chance with Haaland, and think Daniel Levy is too tight to fund such a move, adding that they're more likely to sign Burnley's Chris Wood.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

