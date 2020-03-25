'Unbelievable' Rangers target might've played last game for club, admits team-mate

The Czech was linked with a move to Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers earlier this season.

As much as some Rangers fans might not like to admit it, but they'll need a new goalkeeper this summer.

Allan McGregor is a very popular figure among the Ibrox faithful, but he turned 38 in January and sooner or later the Gers are going to have to sign a long-term replacement.

Subscribe

Wes Foderingham has been vocal in his desire to leave Rangers when his contract expires this summer, which adds to the need to sign a new shot-stopper.

And could a certain Vaclav Hladky become a target once again?

Rangers were linked with a move for the St Mirren star in December [The Scottish Sun] but nothing happened with regards to a January move.

Hladky is available for free in the summer and his Buddies team-mate Sam Foley admits that he's worried that the 'unbelievable' Czech might have already played his last game, with Scottish football suspended for the foreseeable future.

Here's what Foley said via Four Four Two: "Obviously the situation is totally unprecedented. We might not be back playing until guys like Vaclav are out of contract which is a worry.

“He’s had an unbelievable season and he is an unbelievable goalkeeper. There’s no doubt in my mind he will end up playing at a much higher level than the Scottish Premiership. It’s only a matter of time."

Hladky is definitely Premiership quality, hence why Steven Gerrard is reportedly a fan in the first place, but there's a difference between top-flight standard and being good enough to replace McGregor in the long term.