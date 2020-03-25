Quick links

Tottenham fail to win Stadium of the Year award

Shane Callaghan
A dismal season has got a bit worse for Tottenham Hotspur.

It's already been a rotten season for Tottenham Hotspur.

So, they sacked their best manager of the last 50 years; got dumped out of the League Cup by Colchester United; broke their club-record on a player who the new head coach doesn't appear to rate; been eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League in the space of a few days.

And they're eighth in the Premier League table at the moment. Oh, and their best player - Harry Kane - has been crocked since January with a hamstring injury.

The only positive thing about Tottenham over the past 12 months has been a Champions League final and the opening of their £1.2 billion stadium.

 

The stadium has been lauded for its stunning design and innovation, but even that hasn't won anything this season.

According to Football London, Spurs' new home finished second in the Stadium of the Year stakes, coming runner-up to The Puskas Arena in Budapest, built for half the price at £525m.

That was the public vote. In the jury vote, it finished fifth as Japan's national stadium won in that category.

One small positive, according to Football London, is that the North London arena finished higher than any other ground in the top 10 with regards to innovation.

There were a total of 21 other stadiums in the reckoning.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

