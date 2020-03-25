Tottenham fail to win Stadium of the Year award

A dismal season has got a bit worse for Tottenham Hotspur.

It's already been a rotten season for Tottenham Hotspur.

So, they sacked their best manager of the last 50 years; got dumped out of the League Cup by Colchester United; broke their club-record on a player who the new head coach doesn't appear to rate; been eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League in the space of a few days.

And they're eighth in the Premier League table at the moment. Oh, and their best player - Harry Kane - has been crocked since January with a hamstring injury.

The only positive thing about Tottenham over the past 12 months has been a Champions League final and the opening of their £1.2 billion stadium.

The stadium has been lauded for its stunning design and innovation, but even that hasn't won anything this season.

According to Football London, Spurs' new home finished second in the Stadium of the Year stakes, coming runner-up to The Puskas Arena in Budapest, built for half the price at £525m.

That was the public vote. In the jury vote, it finished fifth as Japan's national stadium won in that category.

One small positive, according to Football London, is that the North London arena finished higher than any other ground in the top 10 with regards to innovation.

There were a total of 21 other stadiums in the reckoning.