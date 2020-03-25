Quick links

Toby Alderweireld makes claim about future

Shane Callaghan
Gabriel Agbonlahor of Aston Villa (L) attempts to bring the ball down while under pressure from Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur (R) during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match...
The Tottenham Hotspur defender only signed a new deal a few months ago.

Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld has admitted that he has designs on returning to Belgium once his Tottenham Hotspur contract expires.

The Belgian centre-back only put pen to paper on a new contract in North London in December, signing until 2023.

It was a huge boost for Tottenham and a somewhat unexpected one, given the lengthy impasse in negotiations between him and the club in recent years.

The former Atletico Madrid defender turned 31 earlier this month, and Alderweireld has revealed to Sporza that he's probably going back to his homeland in 2023.

 

He said: "I am thinking about returning to Belgium afterwards. I miss Belgium and I want to give my children a normal childhood. That is why I want to play football in Belgium again in the long term."

Alderweireld has been a superb servant for Spurs down the years, but it looks like Jose Mourinho might be in the market for his long-term replacement in any case.

According to El Desmarque, Mourinho has already contacted Real Madrid about signing Eder Militao, the former Porto centre-back who has struggled in the Spanish capital this season, but with Jan Vertonghen looking certain to leave this summer, you could argue that he'd be more of a replacement for him than Alderweireld.

Toby Alderweireld in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium on May 13, 2018 in London, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

