Toby Alderweireld makes claim about future

The Tottenham Hotspur defender only signed a new deal a few months ago.

Toby Alderweireld has admitted that he has designs on returning to Belgium once his Tottenham Hotspur contract expires.

The Belgian centre-back only put pen to paper on a new contract in North London in December, signing until 2023.

It was a huge boost for Tottenham and a somewhat unexpected one, given the lengthy impasse in negotiations between him and the club in recent years.

The former Atletico Madrid defender turned 31 earlier this month, and Alderweireld has revealed to Sporza that he's probably going back to his homeland in 2023.

He said: "I am thinking about returning to Belgium afterwards. I miss Belgium and I want to give my children a normal childhood. That is why I want to play football in Belgium again in the long term."

Alderweireld has been a superb servant for Spurs down the years, but it looks like Jose Mourinho might be in the market for his long-term replacement in any case.

According to El Desmarque, Mourinho has already contacted Real Madrid about signing Eder Militao, the former Porto centre-back who has struggled in the Spanish capital this season, but with Jan Vertonghen looking certain to leave this summer, you could argue that he'd be more of a replacement for him than Alderweireld.