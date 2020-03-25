TikTok’s I know I know I know song - Everything you need to know

There's a song currently blowing up on TikTok and we've got everything you need to know about it...

Most of us are on our phones far too much anyway and the coronavirus pandemic across the world is pushing people to spend more and more time looking at a screen.

With Boris Johnson locking the country down and restricting outdoor activity to basic shopping for necessities and one excursion for exercise every day, people have to find other things to do.

Unsurprisingly, social media is playing a large part in that, and TikTok has exploded at the perfect time to take full advantage.

Viral trends are spreading all the time now and gaining traction more quickly because people are spending even more time indoors on their phone

One of those crazes is TikTok’s I know I know I know song - but what is it? We've got everything you need to know below...

What is TikTok’s I know I know I know song?

The song is called Back Up by DeJ Loaf and Big Sean.

Its catchy chorus has got in TikTok fans' heads during the current trend.

It was released back on July 15, 2015 but has been given a new lease of life by TikTok's videos spreading it back around.

The song was the first single from Loaf's debut EP '...And See That's the Thing' and peaked at number 47 on the US Billboard Hot 100.





TikTok fans go wild over the song

The song has featured in many TikTok videos.

The theme of most of them appears to be the poster putting up a caption that people say about them, and then revealing their face to state they are already aware of it.

It's quite effective and easy to see why it's caught on so well!

A collection of some of the best videos featuring the 2015 hit can be found on YouTube, here.

Who is DeJ Loaf? Age, other songs and Instagram

DeJ Loaf's real name is Deja Trimble, and she was born in Detroit on April 8, 1991 - making her 28 years of age.

She had a hit in 2014 with her first single, Try Me, which peaked at number 5 in the US charts.

Then in 2018, she reached number 9 in the US chart with Liberated, which also featured Leon Bridges.

You can follow her on Instagram here, where she has 5.7 million followers despite having posted just nine times.