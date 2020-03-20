Tiger King: Where is Joe Exotic now? Netflix explores the life of eccentric zookeeper

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness lifts the lid on the controversial figure of Joe Exotic.

Netflix may be best known for its big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but in recent years we've started to see more and more content that adds variety to the streaming service.

This is often seen in international TV series such as Ragnarok, The Protector and Crash Landing on You but we've also seen more documentary series arrive on Netflix as well.

One of the most popular genres has been true-crime series such as Making a Murderer and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Now, there is a new true-crime docuseries in the form of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness which tells the bizarre tale of Joe Exotic.

DIRTY MONEY ON NETFLIX: Season 2 investigates controversial investor

Who is Joe Exotic?

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was a well-known zookeeper and aspiring politician.

Joe became known for running the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park which became the home of over 200 big cats including Lions, Tigers, Pumas and more.

On top of that, the eccentric Joe Exotic even ran for the US Presidency in 2016, receiving 962 votes and in 2018, he ran for the position of Oklahoma governor where he earned 664 votes.

The Netflix series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, details life at Joe's wildlife park and even the lengths he would go to to ensure he stayed in charge.

Where is Joe Exotic now?

Joe Exotic is currently in prison, the exact jail is unknown at the time of writing.

The reasons for his incarceration are detailed in the Netflix series and include animal cruelty but most shockingly two counts of murder-for-hire.

For years, Joe Exotic was at loggerheads with Carol Baskin of Big Cat Rescue who successfully sued Joe in 2013.

Their continued fued ultimately led Joe to seek out a hitman to have her killed but one of the men he spoke to was an undercover FBI agent.

On September 7th, 2018 Joe Exotic was arrested and on January 22nd, 2020 was finally sentenced to 22 years in prison. As the case is so recent, details of his location are currently unknown.

When to watch Tiger King on Netflix

The seven-episode docuseries arrived on Netflix on March 20th, 2020 and is available to stream now.

Each of the seven episodes is between 41 and 48 minutes long so you could be in for a long binge-watching session if you plan on getting through the whole series in one go.