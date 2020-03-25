'The door is open': Balague suggests reported Arsenal target could move

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reportedly is keen to bring in Antoine Griezmann in the summer transfer window.

Guillem Balague has suggested that reported Arsenal target Antoine Griezmann could leave Barcelona in the summer, in an interview on Sport’s Youtube channel.

Arsenal were linked with Griezmann earlier this week by Sport, and the links initially appeared fanciful.

However, Arsenal may have been given hope by Balague’s comments on the forward.

Balague claims that ‘the door is open’ for a club to come in and buy Griezmann, as Barcelona are showing him the door.

“They're showing him the door for him to go and move on," Balague said about the latest Arsenal target.

"Every possibility is available, as well.

"What that means generally is that the club is saying 'he's for sale'.

"Then we will have to see what happens, I think what's quite clear is that the market has been transformed.

There won't be much money being spent in the next market.

"So, will Barcelona really want to lose on a player that they still haven't got enough back from?

"Not in terms of performances or money, either, but the door is open.”

If Arsenal were to land Griezmann it would be a huge coup for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Griezmann only moved to Barca for £107 million last summer (BBC Sport), and is still regarded as one of the most dangerous attacking players in European football.

At Arsenal Griezmann could be a good fit, especially as their are doubts over the future of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

If Aubameyang does leave in the summer, Arsenal will struggle to replace him, but the signing of Griezmann would certainly go some way to softening the blow of the Gabonese international’s departure.