Star reportedly set for £50m transfer says Leeds man is best he's faced

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City at full time of the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Coventry City and Birmingham City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on January 25, 2020 in...
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips has impressed a Birmingham City player.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City celebrates after he scores their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Stoke City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy...

A Birmingham City midfielder reportedly set for a £50 million summer transfer has named one of his Leeds United equivalents as the best he has played against.

Jude Bellingham is said to have interest from top clubs such as Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund after impressing in his breakthrough campaign.

 

Granted, the 16-year-old Birmingham academy product has not faced many opponents throughout that time.

But when asked on Instagram which one would come out on top, Bellingham replied with a photo of himself in action with Kalvin Phillips of Leeds.

Phillips has become, arguably, Leeds' most important player under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

And the 24-year-old looks set to join Bellingham at the highest level next season, with or without the Whites.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.

The Leeds academy product was even discussed as a potential England option before the European Championship was delayed by a year.

Birmingham fans, would you agree with Bellingham's assessment? 

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

