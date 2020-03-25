Star reportedly set for £50m transfer says Leeds man is best he's faced

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips has impressed a Birmingham City player.

A Birmingham City midfielder reportedly set for a £50 million summer transfer has named one of his Leeds United equivalents as the best he has played against.

Jude Bellingham is said to have interest from top clubs such as Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund after impressing in his breakthrough campaign.

Granted, the 16-year-old Birmingham academy product has not faced many opponents throughout that time.

But when asked on Instagram which one would come out on top, Bellingham replied with a photo of himself in action with Kalvin Phillips of Leeds.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips has another fan, it seems. pic.twitter.com/xYI1X4x62J — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) March 25, 2020

Phillips has become, arguably, Leeds' most important player under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

And the 24-year-old looks set to join Bellingham at the highest level next season, with or without the Whites.

The Leeds academy product was even discussed as a potential England option before the European Championship was delayed by a year.

Birmingham fans, would you agree with Bellingham's assessment?