Spurs player now admits he was really disappointed by decision Pochettino made

Tottenham Hotspur loaned out Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton during the January transfer window.

Kyle Walker-Peters has said on Southampton’s official website that he was baffled when he was left out of Tottenham Hotspur’s starting line-up after his full debut by Mauricio Pochettino.

Walker-Peters never really managed to nail down a first-team spot during his entire time at Tottenham.

The youngster first broke into the team at the start of the 2017 season, when he excelled against Newcastle United in a 2-0 win.

However, he was quickly taken out of the team for Tottenham’s next match against Chelsea.

And Walker-Peters has not forgotten that decision by Pochettino, as it really disappointed him at the time.

“I didn’t get to play at White Hart Lane, but I’ve played at the new one and I’ve had some memorable moments for Tottenham in the little amount of games I’ve played,” Walker-Peters said.

“If you get man of the match, you expect to start the next game, which was against Chelsea. I guess you can say that’s a lot to ask of a young player, but at the time I was really disappointed not to start.

“I never understood why I didn’t play much after I got man of the match, but the manager has to make decisions and what he thinks is best.”

Getting rotated in and out of Tottenham’s side was something which Walker-Peters had to get used to during Pochettino’s time in charge.

The youngster didn’t fare any better when Jose Mourinho took over, with Serge Aurier quickly being instated as Tottenham’s first choice at right-back.

Walker-Peters has now joined Southampton on loan, where the hope from Tottenham’s management is that he will get to play more regularly.

Walker-Peters has made one appearance for the Saints to date, since moving to St. Mary’s.