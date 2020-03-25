Tottenham's Son says he played the entire game with a fractured arm

Son has been out of action since Tottenham's game against Aston Villa back in February.

Tottenham star Son Heung-min spoke to the club's official website about his injury that has kept him out of action for over a month now.

It was revealed by Tottenham that the South Korean had fractured his arm a day after he scored his 50th and 51st goals for Spurs against Aston Villa back in February.

Son claimed that he felt the fracture in his arm as early as in the first minute of the game but the Spurs star fought on and scored the winner for his side in the dying moments of the tie.

"I still remember the game, and this was my first action after maybe 20, 30 seconds. I kept playing, I don’t know how. I could feel it in the game, yes, but it was so important, I didn’t want to say I couldn’t play because of my arm and tried to keep going to help the team," he said.

"I wanted to play the in the Leipzig game, I wanted to play against Chelsea as well, but I went to hospital, had an X-ray and couldn’t believe it when I saw the pictures. It was very sad news."

To play almost an entire game with a fractured arm is no easy feat but for Son to do that and score twice shows why he is adored by Spurs fans.

Son was one of Tottenham's most important players this season scoring 16 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions. It is no surprise that Spurs have failed to win any of their six games since Son's injury and his return is much anticipated.

The South Korean confirmed that he is feeling a lot better and he should return to action very soon. With the Premier League unlikely to start anytime soon, Son should be raring to go when Tottenham play their next game and that is a huge boost for Jose Mourinho ahead of the business end of the season.