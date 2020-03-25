Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Tottenham should swoop ahead of Arsenal to sign Konstantinos Tsimikas

Shamanth Jayaram
Tomane (R) of Crvena Zvezda in action against Kostas Tsimikas (L) of Olympiacos during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Olympiacos FC and Crvena Zvezda at the...
The Greek international has been excellent for Olympiakos this season.

Kosstas Tsimikas of Olympiacos FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Olympiacos FC at Allianz Arena on November 6, 2019 in Munich,...

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho allowed Danny Rose to join Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season.

The Englishman has done reasonably well for the Magpies and iNews claimed earlier this week that Steve Bruce is looking to sign him permanently. 

Tottenham have just Ben Davies as their natural left-back but Mourinho has used Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga there since the turn of the year. 

 

The Belgian is out of contract in the summer while Tanganga, as versatile as he is, has looked uncomfortable on that left flank. 

Spurs will need to bring in a new left full-back in the summer, and reported Arsenal target Konstantinos Tsimikas would be a fantastic addition to Jose Mourinho's squad. 

The 23-year-old Greek defender has had a fantastic campaign so far with impressive performances coming in Europe against Arsenal, Wolves and Tottenham themselves this season. 

(FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE) In this handout image provided by UEFA, Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Konstantinos Tsimikas of Olympiacos FC during the UEFA Europa...

Tsimikas made it seem like light work to deal with Adama Traore; a player who has tormented a number of top quality left-backs in the Premier League this season. 

The Greek international has looked incredibly balanced between attack and defence. He has seven assists to his name so far and, having been used to playing in a defensive system under Pedro Martins, he could thrive under Mourinho at Tottenham. 

Napoli Online claimed that Arsenal are interested in signing Tsimikas with Napoli keen as well. Spurs beating their North London rivals to his signature would give them some good bragging rights along with the exceptional talent that Tsimikas is.  

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

