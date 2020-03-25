Tottenham should swoop ahead of Arsenal to sign Konstantinos Tsimikas

The Greek international has been excellent for Olympiakos this season.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho allowed Danny Rose to join Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season.

The Englishman has done reasonably well for the Magpies and iNews claimed earlier this week that Steve Bruce is looking to sign him permanently.

Tottenham have just Ben Davies as their natural left-back but Mourinho has used Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga there since the turn of the year.

The Belgian is out of contract in the summer while Tanganga, as versatile as he is, has looked uncomfortable on that left flank.

Spurs will need to bring in a new left full-back in the summer, and reported Arsenal target Konstantinos Tsimikas would be a fantastic addition to Jose Mourinho's squad.

The 23-year-old Greek defender has had a fantastic campaign so far with impressive performances coming in Europe against Arsenal, Wolves and Tottenham themselves this season.

Tsimikas made it seem like light work to deal with Adama Traore; a player who has tormented a number of top quality left-backs in the Premier League this season.

The Greek international has looked incredibly balanced between attack and defence. He has seven assists to his name so far and, having been used to playing in a defensive system under Pedro Martins, he could thrive under Mourinho at Tottenham.

Napoli Online claimed that Arsenal are interested in signing Tsimikas with Napoli keen as well. Spurs beating their North London rivals to his signature would give them some good bragging rights along with the exceptional talent that Tsimikas is.