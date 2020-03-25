Reported target Jamal Lewis had a splendid game against Tottenham last month

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sign Norwich City's Jamal Lewis in the summer.

German outlet BILD have reported that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has Norwich City's Jamal Lewis on his summer wish list.

Spurs need a new left-back, with Danny Rose a strong candidate to leave the club. Jan Vertonghen's contract is up at the end of the season while Japhet Tanganga is more suited at centre-back.

Mourinho would like to have a good summer window ahead of his first full season in charge and Lewis would be a smart addition to his squad.

The 22-year-old Norwich defender has played 23 times in all competitions this season but his best performance of the campaign arguably came against Tottenham in the FA Cup.

Lewis played the entire 120 minutes against Mourinho's side and was simply brilliant. The Northern Irishman made eight tackles, six clearances, two interceptions and was dribbled past just twice in the entire two hours. (SofaScore)

The 22-year-old had 104 touches of the ball, completed 47 passes at an impressive 89% passing accuracy. He successfully completed five out of six dribbles, two out of three crosses and won 15 out of 22 overall duels. (SofaScore)

Lewis definitely has a lot of room for improvement but the early signs are good. Under Mourinho, he could develop into a brilliant defender but, for Norwich, it will certainly be a big loss if they lose him in the summer.