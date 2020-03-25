Liverpool target Sandro Tonali could reportedly cost over £54m

The Italian reportedly has a number of big European clubs after him including Liverpool.

According to a report from TuttoSport, Brescia's Sandro Tonali will be a hot topic in the summer transfer window with a number of Europe's big names after him.

The Italian has been on people's radar for well over a year now, with the midfielder dubbed to be the next Andrea Pirlo.

Tonali's style is very similar to Pirlo's and that adds to all his other qualities which will make him an expensive player in the summer.

The report claims that Brescia President Massimo Cellino will demand a fee between £45.5 and £54.5 million for Tonali and the likes of Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing him.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reported back in January that Liverpool had watched Tonali for months and that Jurgen Klopp likes him a lot.

Naturally a number six, Tonali is capable of playing in a box to box role as well. The Italian, still only 19, would be a fantastic signing for any club and his quality at such a young age makes him a perfect player for a manager like Klopp.

Liverpool have shown they aren't afraid to splash the big bucks and it won't be a surprise if they spend over £50 million to sign Tonali this summer.

However, it will not be easy with many of Europe's elite clubs keen on him, which could potentially start a bidding war ahead of the start of next season.