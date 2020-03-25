Arsenal fans react to latest news about Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos has won over Arsenal fans thanks to his performances under Mikel Arteta.

According to a report from the Standard, Arsenal are confident of extending Dani Ceballos's loan deal beyond June 30.

The Premier League has been suspended until April 30 due to everything that is going on around the world at the moment.

Football clubs and their fans have a dilemma about the futures of players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

The likes of Jan Vertonghen at Tottenham and Willian at Chelsea will be out of contract in the summer, while loan players like Dani Ceballos, Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari's deals at Arsenal expire at the end of June as well.

Mari has played just twice for the Gunners while Cedric is yet to feature at all. However, the big worry for Arsenal was regarding Ceballos's future, who is due to return to Real Madrid at the end of June.

Ceballos has become an integral part of Arsenal's side in recent weeks, especially after Lucas Torreira's injury.

The Spaniard was likely to feature in every game until the end of the season but, with the Premier League likely to go into July, if not further, it seemed to be a big worry.

However, the report claims that Arsenal are not worried at the slightest about Ceballos, with the feeling at the Emirates strong that Real Madrid would have no objections over extending his stay until the actual end of the season.

Arsenal fans were relieved and delighted with the news about Ceballos and here is how a few of them reacted on Twitter:

