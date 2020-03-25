Quick links

Arsenal

Arsenal fans react to latest news about Dani Ceballos

Shamanth Jayaram
(L-R) Sead Kolasinac, Nicolas Pepe, Rob Holding and Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Dani Ceballos has won over Arsenal fans thanks to his performances under Mikel Arteta.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during at London Colney on August 10, 2019 in St Albans, England.

According to a report from the Standard, Arsenal are confident of extending Dani Ceballos's loan deal beyond June 30.

The Premier League has been suspended until April 30 due to everything that is going on around the world at the moment.

Football clubs and their fans have a dilemma about the futures of players whose contracts expire at the end of the season. 

 

The likes of Jan Vertonghen at Tottenham and Willian at Chelsea will be out of contract in the summer, while loan players like Dani Ceballos, Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari's deals at Arsenal expire at the end of June as well. 

Mari has played just twice for the Gunners while Cedric is yet to feature at all. However, the big worry for Arsenal was regarding Ceballos's future, who is due to return to Real Madrid at the end of June. 

Ceballos has become an integral part of Arsenal's side in recent weeks, especially after Lucas Torreira's injury.

The Spaniard was likely to feature in every game until the end of the season but, with the Premier League likely to go into July, if not further, it seemed to be a big worry. 

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

However, the report claims that Arsenal are not worried at the slightest about Ceballos, with the feeling at the Emirates strong that Real Madrid would have no objections over extending his stay until the actual end of the season. 

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal celebrates after his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London,...

