The UK public has more time on its hands than ever before, so what can you learn in quarantine?

The British public is being told to socially distance after Boris Johnson put the country into lockdown on Monday.

Many people will be focusing on technology and leisure activities to pass the time and take their mind off what is a concerning time for everyone across the UK.

There are also likely to be others who will want to try something more productive during their time indoors and learning a new skill can be a great way to do that.

We've put together a list of seven things to learn in quarantine...

OMG: Animal owners worried about pet shop closures





Learn a musical instrument

Many people may regret not playing a musical instrument when they were younger.

It's so hard to find the time to pick it up as an adult, or squeeze in the practice hours it takes to make progress.

Now is the time to try and master the guitar or whichever instrument it is that you've always wanted to play.

You might not be too popular with your neighbours if that's the drums - so be considerate as well!





Learn a new language

Plenty of people wish they'd learned another language when they were younger and it's generally easier to learn - so now's your chance!

Progress can be made fairly quickly if you stick at it on a daily basis and there are apps like DuoLingo which can help.

It can be a challenge but if you want something to get your teeth into as we face at least three weeks in the current situation, it's perfect!





Learn to meditate

These are stressful and uncertain times for everybody and meditation can help with peace of mind.

Also, houses may be more crowded than usual with family members working from home or being off work altogether, so getting that time alone for some peace and quiet could help.

There are videos online which can help you learn.

INSTA TREND: How to do the push up challenge on Instagram

Learn calligraphy

Calligraphy is visual art related to writing.

It's all about precision and skill and there are, again, videos on the internet which can help even an absolute beginner.

The finished works can look amazing, putting a little smile on your face at this time.





Learn to bake

There will be videos and recipes to help you with this one too but it's also about trial and error.

How does having a homemade cake or tray of biscuits as a treat in this trying times sound?

It can be easier than you think and we've now got the hours to put in in terms of experimentation!

You could be on next year's Bake Off...





Learn to knit

Knitting may not be a passtime many younger people would have considered even a month ago.

But it can provide projects to keep cracking away at and can also be soothing and peaceful once you get into it properly.

Again, it can give you something to show for your time indoors, hopefully something you might use in the future, maybe next winter.





Learn to cook

It's important to stay as healthy as possible at present, and home cooking plays a massive part in that.

For people who aren't the best cooks, that can pose a challenge - but now's the time to learn!

There are so, so many recipe books or ideas online for people with a range of abilities, dietary requirements and tastes.

It can be tricky to find the time after a long commute but if your work day finishes and you're at home now, there's much more chance of trying a new recipe.