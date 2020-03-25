Quick links

Rio Ferdinand predicts whether West Ham United or Aston Villa will be relegated

John Verrall
Rio Ferdinand of BT Sport looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
West Ham United and Aston Villa are two of the teams battling it out for Premier League survival.

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that he thinks the likes of West Ham United and Aston Villa will both stay in the Premier League this season on his Instagram channel. 

The campaign is currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world, and Ferdinand does not see any way that football gets the season finished.

As a result he has suggested that West Ham and Aston Villa, who are currently locked in a relegation fight, could well be saved from the drop.

“I actually don’t think anyone will get relegated this season, because I think the season will be voided,” Ferdinand said, when asked to predict who will go down.

 

“Everyone who was in the Premier League last season I think will remain.”

West Ham co-owner Karren Brady has already sparked controversy by suggesting that she felt the season should be voided.

The Hammers are currently in 16th spot in the Premier League table, with goal difference the only thing keeping them above the bottom three.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Villa, meanwhile, are in even more trouble - with Dean Smith’s side badly struggling.

Villa are stuck in 19th place in the Premier League table - two points away from safety - although they do have a game in hand.

If Ferdinand’s prediction was to come through it would be a stunning turn of events, as the Premier League has never before failed to complete the whole season.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

