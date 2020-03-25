Rio Ferdinand predicts whether West Ham United or Aston Villa will be relegated

West Ham United and Aston Villa are two of the teams battling it out for Premier League survival.

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that he thinks the likes of West Ham United and Aston Villa will both stay in the Premier League this season on his Instagram channel.

The campaign is currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world, and Ferdinand does not see any way that football gets the season finished.

As a result he has suggested that West Ham and Aston Villa, who are currently locked in a relegation fight, could well be saved from the drop.

“I actually don’t think anyone will get relegated this season, because I think the season will be voided,” Ferdinand said, when asked to predict who will go down.

“Everyone who was in the Premier League last season I think will remain.”

West Ham co-owner Karren Brady has already sparked controversy by suggesting that she felt the season should be voided.

The Hammers are currently in 16th spot in the Premier League table, with goal difference the only thing keeping them above the bottom three.

Villa, meanwhile, are in even more trouble - with Dean Smith’s side badly struggling.

Villa are stuck in 19th place in the Premier League table - two points away from safety - although they do have a game in hand.

If Ferdinand’s prediction was to come through it would be a stunning turn of events, as the Premier League has never before failed to complete the whole season.