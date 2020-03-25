Reported Arsenal target touted ‘next Messi’ wants Europe move

Arsenal have been linked with Ezequiel Barco.

Reported Arenal target Ezequiel Barco says he wants to move to Europe before returning to Argentina with boyhood club Independiente, Tycsports report.

The Argentina playmaker came through the Independiente youth system.

Barco since moved to the US with Atalanta United. In his opening two games in the MLS this season, he posted two goals and one assist.

The 20-year-old is highly rated, and Arsenal have been accredited with an interest (AS Argentina).

Speaking on his future, Barco admits he wants to move to Europe.

“I’ve always said I wanted to return to Independiente in the future. But first, I want to move to Europe because I’m only 20 years old. But I promise to one day return to Independiente,” the Argentine said.

Barco, standing at 5ft 5inch, has been touted the next Lionel Messi.

The playmaker is similar in stature and playing style. However, the Argentina U20 international won’t be taken seriously until he moves across the Atlantic.

Arsenal alongside Benfica have been linked. The Gunners may look at address their attacking options this summer with the futures of Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil uncertain.

Atalanta sold Miguel Almiron to Newcastle United for a reported £20 million (BBC).

The MLS side may seek a similar fee for Barco should Arsenal come calling considering his importance to the side and undoubted top potential.