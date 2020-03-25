Reported £21.5m Everton and Liverpool target tipped to become Serie A best defender

Everton and Liverpool have been linked with Marash Kumbulla.

Napoli’s Gerrano Tutino has backed reported Everton and Liverpool target Marash Kumbulla to become the best defender in Serie A, Sport Ekspres report.

The 20-year-old defender has been in superb form this season.

TuttoNapoli claim Kumbulla’s performances have attracted interest from Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur with the Premier League trio impressed by his progress.

Tutino joined Hellas Verona on loan from Napoli at the beginning of the season and played alongside Kumbulla for six months.

Speaking to reporters, he rated the Verona defender extremely highly.

“Kumbulla is young and a very strong player. I think of all the Serie A players at his age, he is the best. He is destined to be one of the best defenders in Italy. Even in training he gives his maximum and reaps the success of the work done,” Tutino explained.

Kumbulla averages 1.8 tackles and 2.9 clearances per league game, while his pass completion rate stands at a decent 84.2% (Whoscored).

His form has helped Verona go on a nine-game unbeaten run in Serie A, where they have taken four points off the top two Lazio and Juventus.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Kumbulla's value has increase by 150% this season with the defender now rated at £21.5 million.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti may be aware of his talents from his spell with Napoli.

The Toffees will surely look to strengthen their defence this summer after conceding a whopping 46 Premier League goals so far.

Everton haven’t kept a clean sheet on the road since the opening day of the season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may be looking at further defensive options to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Dejan Lovren may leave this summer, while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have suffered niggling injuries this season restricting their playing time.