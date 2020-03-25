Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

UEFA Europa League

Report: West Ham want £13m man after his Emirates Stadium heroics

Danny Owen
A general view of The Emirates Stadium before during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United could reportedly welcome Jose Sa to the Premier League after his Europa heroics in the Olympiakos goal.

Olympiakos' Jose Sa during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

West Ham United are keen to snap up Olympiakos goalkeeper Jose Sa during the summer transfer window after his impressive Europa League display at the Emirates, according to Estadio Deportivo.

A month ago, a giant of Greek football pulled off one of the most memorable results of their recent history. Youssef El-Arabi might have been the hero of North London as Olympiakos stunned Arsenal on their own turf but, at the other end of the pitch, the influence of Jose Sa did not go unnoticed.

 

The 27-year-old shot-stopper has kept a remarkable 24 clean sheets in all competitions this season and, during his most recent trip to England, offered a timely reminder of his superb reflexes and impressive handling to put himself in the shop window.

West Ham are keen on a player they have been linked with for some time, according to reports in Spain, with David Moyes’ side likely to face competition from La Liga outfit Real Betis. The two clubs will also go head-to-head, it seems, for River Plate’s rampaging right-back Gonzalo Montiel.

Olympiakos' Jose Sa makes a save during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United...

Interestingly, Sa was tipped to make a move to the London Stadium back in the autumn too when Mario Husillos, the much-maligned director of football, was still calling the shots (SDNA). It seems that, even after Husillos’ high-profile departure, the former Porto stopper has admirers in the English capital.

Sa is not the first new goalkeeper to be linked with West Ham recently, reports in Turkey suggest Loris Karius is a target too, so questions may soon be asked about what this means for the 34-year-old Lukasz Fabianski.

SDNA adds that Sa has an affordable £13 million release clause in his contract.

Jose Sa of Portugal and Olympiacos FC celebrates with trophy after winning the UEFA Nations League at the end of the UEFA Nations League Final match between Portugal and Netherlands at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch