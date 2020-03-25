Report: West Ham knocking on door in bid to sign Champions League winner’s son

West Ham United have been linked with Filip Stankovic.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, West Ham United have been knocking on Inter Milan’s door for weeks as they look to sign Filip Stankovic.

The Inter youngster has yet to make his debut for the Serie A club.

But that hasn’t stopped interest in his services from growing as he boasts an excellent reputation following his performances in youth football.

He captained Inter’s youth team to win the Scudetto and U17 super cup.

Manager Antonio Conte then named him as the club’s third goalkeeper for his Champions League squad, continuing his rise at the club.

Now, West Ham are reportedly keen on bringing him to the Premier League.

The Hammers are arguably in the market for a new long-term shot-stopper. Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin are 34, while Darren Randolph is 32.

Stankovic was born in Rome, but he is the son of Serbian Champions League winner Dejan Stankovic. He is eligible to represent either nation.

He has some big boots to fill, but the potential is certainly there.

West Ham may find it difficult to prize him away from Inter. But, offering him a first-team role within the coming seasons could prompt some serious consideration.