Quick links

West Ham United

Serie A

Premier League

Report: West Ham knocking on door in bid to sign Champions League winner’s son

Tom Thorogood
West Ham United manager David Moyes acknowledges the West Ham fans at the end of the game during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have been linked with Filip Stankovic.

Filip Stankovic of FC Internazionale in action during the Primavera 1 match between FC Internazionale U19 and Empoli FC U19 at Suning Youth Development Centre in memory of Giacinto...

According to Tuttomercatoweb, West Ham United have been knocking on Inter Milan’s door for weeks as they look to sign Filip Stankovic.

The Inter youngster has yet to make his debut for the Serie A club.

But that hasn’t stopped interest in his services from growing as he boasts an excellent reputation following his performances in youth football.

He captained Inter’s youth team to win the Scudetto and U17 super cup.

Manager Antonio Conte then named him as the club’s third goalkeeper for his Champions League squad, continuing his rise at the club.

 

Now, West Ham are reportedly keen on bringing him to the Premier League.

The Hammers are arguably in the market for a new long-term shot-stopper. Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin are 34, while Darren Randolph is 32.

Stankovic was born in Rome, but he is the son of Serbian Champions League winner Dejan Stankovic. He is eligible to represent either nation.

He has some big boots to fill, but the potential is certainly there.

West Ham may find it difficult to prize him away from Inter. But, offering him a first-team role within the coming seasons could prompt some serious consideration.

Lucien Agoume, Filip Stankovic and Sebastiano Esposito of FC Internazionale look on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 9,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch