Report updates Arsenal's pursuit of Celtic player; they prefer 28-year-old Wenger signing

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal gives his team instructions during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February...
Arsenal continue to be linked with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Arsenal goalscorer Alex Lacazette celebrates after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

According to Football.London, Arsenal have 'extensively' scouted Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this season – but would still prefer to rejuvenate Alexandre Lacazette.

It's claimed that the Gunners have put Edouard on their list of potential signings to replace Lacazette this summer, and have been impressed with his performances this season.

Atletico Madrid want Lacazette, and with just over a year left on his Arsenal deal, the Gunners may be tempted to cash in on the Frenchman if they can't convince him to stay.

 

Still, Arsenal's preferred course of action is to keep Lacazette and get him back into form, rather than have to sell him and then have to replace him.

The 28-year-old has scored seven times in 20 Premier League appearances this season, but hasn't always looked at his best, recently going eight league games without a goal.

Some may like to see the former Lyon striker move on and have the funds reinvested, but as things stand, that isn't Arsenal's plan for this summer.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

They therefore risk missing out on Edouard, as other clubs will surely be trying to sign the Celtic man after 27 goals and 19 assists for the Bhoys this season.

Arsenal clearly like Edouard, but have no reason to sign him unless Lacazette moves on – and right now, it seems the Gunners prefer to keep Lacazette.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

