Report: Tottenham step up Sabitzer chase - would cost £45.8m

Dan Coombs
Tottenham are reported to have stepped up their pursuit of Marcel Sabitzer.

German newspaper BILD is reporting Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their pursuit of Marcel Sabitzer.

BILD report RB Leipzig would look for at least 50 million Euros (£45.8m) to part ways with the midfielder.

Sabitzer starred for Leipzig in their recent Champions League last 16 win over Tottenham.

 

He scored twice in the 3-0 win over Spurs in the second leg win a fortnight ago.

Sabitzer has now scored 15 goals this season and clearly caught Jose Mourinho's eye. He is currently under contract until 2022.

The BILD report likens his displays to a 180 minute audition in front of Mourinho.

It also suggests Leipzig are confident Spurs will not meet their asking price, amid a perception the transfer market could 'bottom out' amid financial uncertainty.

To counter this, The Telegraph report FIFA is considering extending the transfer window through to next January.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

