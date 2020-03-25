Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Jamal Lewis, on five man shortlist

Tottenham reportedly want to sign Norwich star.

Tottenham Hotspur have placed Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis on their shortlist of signings.

German outlet BILD report Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is planning a spending spree as he bids to overhaul his squad.

Jamal Lewis, Marcel Sabitzer, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Youcef Atal and Eder Militao are named in the report as key targets.

This highlights how Mourinho is targeting the full-back positions as areas to upgrade, with Lewis and Atal.

Lewis has recently impressed against Tottenham, as the Canaries knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup.

Mourinho has so far made two signings at Spurs, Steven Bergwijn and Gelson Fernandes on loan.

Lewis, 22, is an attainable target for Tottenham with Norwich facing relegation, despite a recent upturn in form.

The promising left-back has made 16 Premier League starts this season and three substitute appearances, scoring once, a recent winner over Leicester.

Spurs are likely to sell Danny Rose this summer, making left-back a priority position to strengthen.