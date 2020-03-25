Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Jamal Lewis, on five man shortlist

Dan Coombs
Jamal Lewis of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham reportedly want to sign Norwich star.

Jamal Lewis of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur have placed Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis on their shortlist of signings.

German outlet BILD report Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is planning a spending spree as he bids to overhaul his squad.

 

Jamal Lewis, Marcel Sabitzer, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Youcef Atal and Eder Militao are named in the report as key targets.

This highlights how Mourinho is targeting the full-back positions as areas to upgrade, with Lewis and Atal.

Lewis has recently impressed against Tottenham, as the Canaries knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup.

Jamal Lewis of Norwich City shoots during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Mourinho has so far made two signings at Spurs, Steven Bergwijn and Gelson Fernandes on loan.

Lewis, 22, is an attainable target for Tottenham with Norwich facing relegation, despite a recent upturn in form.

The promising left-back has made 16 Premier League starts this season and three substitute appearances, scoring once, a recent winner over Leicester.

Spurs are likely to sell Danny Rose this summer, making left-back a priority position to strengthen.

Jamal Lewis of Norwich City and Sergi Canos of Brentford compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road stadium on October 27,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch